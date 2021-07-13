Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Manfred: A’s fate in Oakland to be decided in coming months

By RONALD BLUM
dailyjournal.net
 12 days ago

DENVER — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months. A’s managing partner John Fisher and president David Kavak have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Fisher
Person
Dave Kaval
Person
Rob Manfred
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Coliseum#Tampa Bay Area#Athletics#Major League Baseball#The Oakland City Council#Rays#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBchatsports.com

Why the Rays traded Rich Hill to the Mets

The Tampa Bay Rays surprised us by executing on a trade deadline move a week early — bringing in DH Nelson Cruz, one of the best hitters in baseball, in exchange for two well-regarded pitching prospects from the deep farm system. Today they surprised us again, by trading veteran LHP...
Nashville, TNWTVF

Amid stadium stand off, could the Oakland A's come to Music City?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The effect of a city council meeting in Oakland, Calif. Tuesday afternoon are reverberating all the way in Middle Tennessee. The contentious negotiations between the City of Oakland and Oakland A's ownership regarding the building of a brand new Bay Area stadium are heating up. While...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Manfred unhappy with Kasten’s flippant comments on Bauer

DENVER (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was unhappy with flippant comments made by Dodgers president Stan Kasten that followed the start of the sport’s investigation of domestic violence allegations against Los Angeles pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer was placed on administrative leave by MLB on July 2, three days after...
MLBindybay.org

Commissioner of Baseball, Robert D. Manfred Jr., threatens Oakland

Commissioner of Baseball, Robert D. Manfred Jr., threatens Oakland. Oakland - The Oakland A’s have played baseball in Oakland at the Coliseum since 1968. However, John Fisher, the owner of the A’s, has proposed a $12 billion scheme for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal, and mixed use development that will disrupt the activities of the union workers, and shipping activities at the Howard Terminal if the proposed development moves forward.
MLBchatsports.com

Rob Manfred's Idea Of A Tough Call

Yesterday, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball was asked about moving the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia, to Denver, Colorado. I think the decision was probably the hardest thing I've been asked to do so far.
MLBWHNT-TV

ESPN Report: Los Angeles Angels failing in treatment at minor league level

According to an ESPN article that came out Friday afternoon, Major League Baseball’s attempt to raise Minor League player’s salaries by cutting down on the number of teams is not working. At least it’s not working for the Angels minor league organization. The ESPN article has an interview with Rocket...
MLBnewstalkflorida.com

Manfred To Oakland Do The Right Thing

Get that money into John Fisher’s hands. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has declared July 20th as the drop-dead date for Oakland to come up with hundreds of millions of dollars to make John Fisher happy. Why July 20th? That is when Oakland elected officials will decide if they want to help fund Fisher’s Oakland Athletics baseball stadium-village concept. Apparently, Fisher, the Athletics owner, wants this done pronto and is willing to hide behind the huffing and puffing Manfred. “John Fisher and Major League Baseball has done everything humanly possible to get a stadium built in Oakland,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. “At the point in time that you come to the conclusion that it can’t get done, whether you like the market or not, you have to find someplace else to play because you need a facility. It’s that simple.” Actually, it is not that simple. Taxpayers’ dollars are involved but MLB doesn’t really care about taxpayers or fans. They just want taxpayers’ money and if Oakland says no, then there is Las Vegas. And moving to Las Vegas is not a bluff according to Manfred.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Dark days: Mets to use black jerseys for 1st time since 2012

NEW YORK — For the Mets, July 30 will be a dark day — in a good way. New York will use black jerseys for the first time since 2012 when the Mets play Cincinnati at Citi Field that night. The Mets said Thursday that they will use black jerseys...
MLBBleacher Report

Nationals' Starlin Castro Has Leave Extended for 7 Days by MLB

Washington Nationals third baseman Starlin Castro has had his administrative leave extended by Major League Baseball. Castro's new leave will run through July 29, according to ESPN.com. The 31-year-old was originally placed on administrative leave July 16 stemming from a domestic violence allegation against him. Castro was away from the...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Yankees-Red Sox ppd after 3 NY pitchers test COVID positive

NEW YORK — The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among vaccinated New York pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta. “It’s a fluid situation that could spread. It has spread to some degree,” Yankees...

Comments / 0

Community Policy