Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Jeopardy!’ Wishes Legendary Show Announcer Johnny Gilbert Happy Birthday in New Post

By Leanne Stahulak
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJK8J_0avkR1ht00

“Jeopardy!” wished a heartfelt happy birthday to long-time show announcer Johnny Gilbert. Gilbert’s as much an icon of the game show as the late Alex Trebek.

Similar to Trebek, Gilbert started announcing on “Jeopardy!” since the show became syndicated in 1984. Until Trebek’s tragic passing in November 2020, those two remained the only two originl cast members.

Gilbert is best known for the iconic introduction that comes on at the beginning of every show. “This… is… ‘Jeopardy!'” Gilbert announces. He then introduces the contestants for the game and the current host. Before the pandemic, Gilbert never pre-recorded his introductions but did them live on set before each and every game.

“Jeopardy!” celebrated Gilbert’s 93rd birthday with a message on Twitter and a link to Johnny’s story on the “Jeopardy!” website.

“Happy Birthday to the legendary Johnny Gilbert!” the game show tweeted, along with a photo of Gilbert on set.

Gilbert’s Legacy Before ‘Jeopardy!’

Born in Newport News, Virginia, in the 1920s, Gilbert got his show business career started early. He began taking voice lessons at a young age, and right after graduation, he headed down to Jacksonville, Florida for a new job at a nightclub.

The club needed a Master of Ceremonies, so Gilbert learned the ropes while singing on the side. He even continued to perform while serving in the military in the 1950s. Gilbert performed all over Western Europe with a special services entertainment unit in the U.S. Army, according to an ABC News article.

It was when he returned from the military that Gilbert decided to try the television side of entertainment. He headed to New York, Los Angeles, and other major cities all over the country to announce for different game shows. Gilbert’s credits include “Music Bingo,” “Beat the Odds,” “The Joker’s Wild,” and “The $25,000 Pyramid.”

According to a “Jeopardy!” news story from 2016, Gilbert said he had met Alex Trebek at a television party in Hollywood in the 80s. The two crossed paths at different game shows before finally spending time together on the set of “Jeopardy!”

Gilbert and Trebek’s Game Show Ties

“My first impression of Alex was how bright he was. He’s a really smart guy – and it’s because he works at it. He studies, he reads things, he travels all over the world…because he loves it, it’s what he wants to do. [He’s] a really terrific guy,” Gilbert said in an interview with the official “Jeopardy!” site.

When Trebek died last year, Gilbert considered quitting the show as well. But show producers reminded him that fans needed a comforting and familiar sight (or sound) with the absence of Trebek on screen.

“It’s not easy for me because I worked with Alex for 37 years, and I never thought of anybody replacing him,” Gilbert told ABC News. “Nobody can do it like he did it, you know.”

Only Gilbert will decide when he’s done announcing for the game show, “Jeopardy” producer Mike Richards said in the same ABC News article.

“Johnny will be the announcer of ‘Jeopardy!’ as long as he would like to be the announcer of ‘Jeopardy!’” Richards said. “I have told him that, and it’s just how he is, humble. He’s never taken the job for granted.”

Comments / 3

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

136K+
Followers
15K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Johnny Gilbert
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Announcer#New Post#The U S Army#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Knew Immediately How They Felt About Dr. Sanjay Gupta as Guest Host

Best known for being CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta is already receiving a roar of approval as Jeopardy!'s latest guest host. On Monday, the neurosurgeon made his Jeopardy! debut, following in the footsteps of Today show coanchor Savannah Guthrie and Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik. Dr. Gupta is the latest TV personality to stand at the lectern and help honor Alex Trebek’s legacy on the beloved game show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Explains How ‘Something Inside’ of Him Says He Should Replace Alex Trebek

On Friday, an interview with upcoming Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton revealed the celebrity’s thoughts about taking over the game show permanently. Burton has been vocal about his desire to replace longtime host Alex Trebek. He even had thousands of fans sign a Change.org petition for him to become the next host. As of today, more than 250,000 fans have signed the petition.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Sends Major Congratulations to ‘Jeopardy!’ and Alex Trebek for Winning ‘Special Honor’

Jeopardy! and Alex Trebek both took home Daytime Emmy Awards Friday, and some of the people happiest about the wins were the other nominees. Wheel of Fortune tweeted its support of the decision to give Trebek the win. Trebek’s son and daughter accepted the award on his behalf. Trebek died last year of pancreatic cancer after hosting Jeopardy! for 37 years. He was 80.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

’Jeopardy!’: Late Host Alex Trebek’s Wife Posts Sweet Pic With Their Daughter

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek shared 30 wonderful years with his wife Jean Currivan Trebek before passing away of pancreatic cancer in November 2020. Since then, Jean has shared several loving posts on her Instagram page about cherishing the time spent with family. Yesterday, Jean posted a sweet selfie taken by her daughter, Emily, and featuring her nephew Gabriel.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Former Guest Host Mayim Bialik Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek on His 81st Birthday

On Thursday, former Jeopardy! guest host Mayim Bialik paid tribute to legendary host Alex Trebek on what would have been his 81st birthday. Like countless other fans on social media today, Bialik made sure to honor Trebek on his July 22nd born day. She shared a short and heartfelt message and included an old black and white photo of Trebek. “Happy birthday to Alex Trebek, a legend who will never be forgotten,” Bialik added to the picture.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek’s Daughter Marks His Would-Be 81st Birthday With Incredible Pic of Him With Massive Musk Ox

Today marks what would’ve been longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s 81st birthday. Several fans have taken to social media to honor the late host. Trebek’s close friends and family are celebrating the occasion as well. Earlier on Instagram, Trebek’s daughter Nicky posted a picture of him with a massive musk ox up in Alaska. The late “Jeopardy!” host seems to be feeding the musk ox directly from his hand.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Robin Roberts Reveals What ‘Really Touched’ Her During One of Her Final Times Seeing Alex Trebek

Several celebrity guest hosts have stepped up after the passing of long-time “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, and now it’s Robin Roberts‘ turn. Roberts follows her fellow “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, who hosted this past week. In an exclusive interview before his “Jeopardy!” episodes premiered, Stephanopoulos discussed the challenges of the role but also the advice he took from Trebek.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Share All of Their Thoughts After Watching Robin Roberts as Guest Host

Good Morning America fans have one more reason to flip on the TV at night: Robin Roberts is Jeopardy’s latest guest host and she’s already crushing it. On Monday, the broadcast journalist made her Jeopardy! debut, taking the reins from fellow GMA coanchor George Stephanopoulos who stood at the lectern last week. Robin officially joined a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and Jeopardy! prodigies who’ve helped honor the late Alex Trebek on the beloved quiz show.
NFLPosted by
WRAL News

LeVar Burton: 'Jeopardy!' host gig began 'scary,' ended fun

LOS ANGELES — LeVar Burton’s quest to become the new host of “Jeopardy!” has been a confident, upbeat effort by the actor and those who rooted him on with a petition drive. But when the day came to tape the first of his week's share of episodes as one of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Robin Roberts Says ‘It’s An Incredible Honor’ To Host Show on Alex Trebek’s Birthday

“Jeopardy!” guest host Robin Roberts did not miss a chance to honor longtime host Alex Trebek on his birthday on Thursday, July 22. Trebek, who died in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, hosted “Jeopardy!” for 37 seasons. Roberts, a co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” is behind the host podium this week. She took to Twitter and offered some kind words about Trebek on this day.
Boise, IDPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Racks Up Impressive Winnings After 2-Night Streak

Since Friday’s episode, a Boise, Idaho native has taken over as Jeopardy!‘s champion as he looks to earn his third straight win tonight. Joshua Saak has now won both Friday and Monday’s episodes, and he’s returning tonight to go for three in a row. He was the only contestant to correctly answer the Final Jeopardy! clue on Monday. Additionally, his victory last night increased his total earnings on the game show to $46,800.

Comments / 3

Community Policy