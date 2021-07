Missouri now has a new director at the Department of Health and Senior Services. “The DHS director, has always had a critical and important position in the State of Missouri. The position is tasked with protecting the health and well being of Missourians” says Governor Mike Parson, “after interviewing multiple highly qualified candidates, we narrowed the search to a couple of finalists. I am announced, Don Kauerauf, as the new director of the DHSS.”