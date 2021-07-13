Cancel
Minnesota to phase out unequal pay jobs for people with disabilities

 14 days ago

Krystal Halford recalls feeling jubilant after landing a job at an assembly plant in Eagan, Minn., that employs people with disabilities. But after opening her paycheck, Halford's excitement turned to dismay. For two weeks of work, Halford discovered that she had made just $100 — amounting to less than $4 an hour. "It sent a message that I wasn't valued, that I didn't deserve what others have because I happen to be different," said Halford, 32, who has Asperger's syndrome, a developmental disorder.

