Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore resigns for family health issue

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 12 days ago

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has accepted the resignation of Henrietta Fore as executive director of UNICEF with deep regret, praising her “inspiring leadership” as head of the U.N. children’s agency.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Tuesday that Guterres “fully understands” Fore’s decision “to devote herself to a family health issue.” She is married and has four children.

Fore, an American public health and international development executive who was the first woman to head the U.S. Agency for International Development took up the leadership of UNICEF on Jan. 1, 2018.

The secretary-general thanked Fore “for her outstanding work to address the extraordinary challenges facing children and young people around the world” and improve their lives, noting “UNICEF’s critical role in the global response to COVID-19 and in reimagining education,” spokesman Haq said.

“As a result of her leadership, UNICEF is now an organization with a broader array of public and private sector partnerships and a bolder focus” on achieving U.N. development goals for 2030, Haq said. “She has also contributed enormously to efforts to build a U.N. system with a much stronger focus on inclusion and organizational culture.”

Fore’s previous career included running several companies, serving as director of the U.S. Mint from 2001-2005, as U.S. undersecretary of state for management from 2005-2007, and as USAID administrator from 2007-2009 during the administration of then President George W. Bush.

Haq said Fore will remain at UNICEF until a successor is chosen.

UNICEF’s executive director is appointed by the U.N. secretary-general in consultation with the executive board of the organization. The United States is the largest funder of UNICEF and the job has traditionally gone to an American.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Family Health#Unicef#Ap#U N#American#The U S Mint#Usaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
United Nations
Related
United NationsWDEZ 101.9 FM

UNICEF chief to step down after nearly four years in job

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The head of the U.N. children’s agency, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, plans to step down to deal with a family health issue, a U.N. spokesperson said on Tuesday. Fore, a former head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) who was appointed to run...
Healthhealio.com

United Nations targets vision for everyone by 2030

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution committing the international community to eye care for the 1.1 billion people living with preventable sight loss by 2030. This resolution is the first agreement from the United Nations addressing preventable sight loss and “enshrines eye health as part of the United...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
ScienceInverse

The next Covid variant could arise in unexpected species

People have been panicking about Covid-19 in animals since the very start of the pandemic. There’s now plenty of evidence that SARS-CoV-2 – the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 – can cross from humans into other animals. This is known as spillback. The virus is capable of infecting a range of species, from hamsters to gorillas.
POTUSNewsweek

Ilhan Omar Demands Answers From White House on Airstrike in Somalia

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, is pushing back on Democratic President Joe Biden's administration's decision to airstrike in Somalia. The Pentagon has claimed the strike was targeted against suspected members of the al-Shabab East-African terrorist organization. "I have been deeply engaged on this question throughout my time in Congress,...
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy