Wrong patient received a kidney transplant at Ohio hospital, officials say

By Chacour Koop
 12 days ago
An Ohio hospital system says two employees are on leave after a kidney was transplanted into the wrong patient, media outlets report. Cleveland-based University Hospitals said a transplant patient received a kidney intended for another patient on July 2, WEWS reported. A hospital spokesperson said the kidney was compatible with the patient, who is recovering, but another patient’s transplant was delayed, the news outlet reported.

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

Related
Posted by
Mahoning Matters

COVID's delta variant is looming. Here's what pediatricians want you to know before back-to-school season

COLUMBUS — COVID-19 is now a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Ohio’s top medical advisor said. With the 2021-22 school year drawing near, state health officials and pediatricians speaking to reporters Wednesday reiterated the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine for students and their parents. And as no vaccine has been approved for children younger than 12, they’re left vulnerable, meaning adults and teens must step up.
Posted by
Mahoning Matters

Trumbull County COVID-19 cases surging; officials urge vaccinations

WARREN — Because of a surge this week in COVID-19 cases, Warren City Health District and Trumbull County Combined Health District are urging residents to get vaccinated. Thursday, health officials said the number of cases over the past two days equaled the previous seven-day count of 18 cases in the county. The bulk of these cases are occurring in the community and not congregate care settings.
Posted by
Mahoning Matters

A Florida inspection spotted a problem that caused a dried apricots recall in 18 states

A Florida Department of Agriculture inspection turned into 86 cases of Backroad Country Dried Apricots being recalled. According to the recall notice written by Lipari Foods and posted to the FDA website Wednesday: “It was observed during the inspection that the Backroad Country Dried Apricots with the lot code No. 440021117 and expiration date of 12/2021 contained sulfites that were not declared on the label.”
Posted by
Mahoning Matters

37% of unvaccinated Americans think COVID vaccines are riskier than virus, poll finds

Many Americans who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 think the vaccines are more dangerous than the virus. A Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted July 13-15 and released this week found more unvaccinated Americans think the COVID-19 vaccines pose the greater risk to their personal health than think the coronavirus poses the greater risk. Health experts, however, have emphasized that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe.
Posted by
Mahoning Matters

Ohio Arts Council grants include $100K to Butler Institute

Ten Mahoning Valley arts organizations are among the 746 recipients of grants from the Ohio Arts Council. In all, OAC is distributing a record-breaking $18,479,247 in grants to support Ohio artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators and public arts programming. Eight of the local recipients are from Mahoning County.

