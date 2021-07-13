Cancel
New York City, NY

New York Governor: $200 Million in Food Assistance

By Maryam Shah
STL.News
STL.News
 12 days ago
Maximum Food Benefits Continue for All SNAP Recipients Throughout New York State. Emergency Allotment has Brought More than $2.5 Billion in Food Assistance. New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for July. The agency is also working with the federal government to ensure this aid, which has brought in more than $2.5 billion in food assistance to New Yorkers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, will continue beyond July.

