Big-time TV shows like CBS’ Blue Bloods always try to be as realistic as possible. But they weren’t realistic enough for one fan of the show. A user that goes by the name of u/NCC74656 on Reddit made a post late in June about how they found one scene in the show to be too unrealistic. So much so that they labeled the scene “action-breaking” and “idiotic” in the title of the post. The scene in question features characters played by two of the show’s stars in Donnie Wahlberg and Will Estes. Danny Reagan (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, and Jamie Reagan (Estes), a police officer, are tracking someone on the show when Danny puts water into the gas tank of their truck.