Eskridge, KS

Eskridge plan to recover February severe weather costs approved by KCC

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Eskridge’s plan to recover gas costs from the severe cold weather in February is the second plan of the kind approved by the KCC. The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has approved the City of Eskridge’s plan to recover deferred natural gas costs from the February severe cold weather. The utility, like others it said it regulates, was ordered to do everything in its power to continue to provide natural gas service to customers, defer charges and develop a plan to allow customers to pay the unusually high costs over time to minimize the financial impact.

www.wibw.com

