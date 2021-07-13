The Keys Soulcare Body Collection Is the Perfect Addition to My Weekly Spa Day

There are so many different options to choose from when it comes to nail art, but if you want to add some sparkle to your appearance, diamonds and rhinestones are fantastic choices. They are also incredibly versatile and lend themselves well to various artwork; if you want something luxurious, then gold flakes and detailing are great. If you wish to have bold or bright nails, then mint lacquer or bright blue hues will bring a smile to your face. Bedazzled manicures are cool and can be incredibly flattering. Plus, it is also an easy way to achieve a stylish and fashion-forward look. Nothing is stopping you from experimenting with different angles, colors, and techniques to find something that reflects your style. If you are heading to a special occasion, or want your dream wedding nails, keep reading to get inspired.