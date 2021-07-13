2 groups with Berks County ties get federal grants to help veterans at risk of homelessness
Two local organizations are among 260 across the nation to receive a share of $418 million in federal grants aimed at helping low-income veterans and their families. The grants are provided through the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program. The funds they provide can be spent to rapidly re-house veterans who become homeless or to help prevent veteran homelessness.www.readingeagle.com
