Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

2 groups with Berks County ties get federal grants to help veterans at risk of homelessness

By David Mekeel dmekeel@readingeagle.com @dmekeel on Twitter
Reading Eagle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo local organizations are among 260 across the nation to receive a share of $418 million in federal grants aimed at helping low-income veterans and their families. The grants are provided through the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program. The funds they provide can be spent to rapidly re-house veterans who become homeless or to help prevent veteran homelessness.

www.readingeagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
City
Allentown, PA
Berks County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Mcdonough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Federal Grants#Supportive Housing#Veterans Affairs#Opportunity House#Asp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy