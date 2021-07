The Toronto Maple Leafs would love to keep Zach Hyman. Unfortunately, they may not be able to do so and the team is reportedly preparing for that reality. Insiders have thrown out a few names in relation to the team and among them, Taylor Hall’s name popped up thanks to a report by TSN’s Darren Dreger. But, is this a reality? Is this something Maple Leafs fans should actually believe is possible?