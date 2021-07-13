Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Bite Squad aims to hire 200 drivers in Minneapolis

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 12 days ago
Bite Squad

Bite Squad, which was founded in Minneapolis, is seeking to hire 200 new drivers to deliver food to people in the area.

Drivers pick up food from local restaurants and deliver it to customers who've ordered through the app, and Bite Squad says once drivers are activated as independent contractors, they'll be able to start immediately.

“We have a dedicated, hard-working group of team members, a diversified selection of restaurant partners and an independent contractor driver base, all working together to provide our diners with quality service,” Carl Grimstad, chairman and CEO, said in a news release. “These positions will help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners.”

Bite Squad touts the flexible schedules for drivers and the ability to make as much as $22 an hour, with wages determined by the number of orders a driver takes. (They can accept or reject any order that's recommended to them.)

However, as independent contractors, drivers aren't eligible for typical benefits — Bite Squad does say drivers are enrolled in occupational accident insurance and they'll help them navigate getting health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

You can apply online here. You have to be 18 with a valid driver's license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone.

Bite Squad was recently acquired by Louisiana-based Waitr, which also owns Delivery Dudes. In the first quarter of 2021, the company had roughly 2 million "active diners" and more than 37,000 daily orders in the more than 800 cities it serves, according to Waitr.

