Santa Clarita, CA

Young & Contemporary Gemstone Jewelry Pieces For Millennials

By KHTS Articles
Santa Clarita Radio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillennials are well aware of their likings, especially when choosing the right pieces of jewelry. While some women may still think that diamonds are a girls’ best friend, the world has become a luxurious hub for the sparkly tones of different gemstones. Young celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Rihanna swear by these statement beauties to add the right amount of shine, style, and shimmer to their looks. From emeralds and rubies to yellow sapphires and aquamarines, every vibrant shade of gemstone has its own charm. Whether you’re a fan of bold or fine jewelry pieces, there’s no question about how the young and trendy contemporary designs have changed the monotony in the industry today. You can choose between an array of fresh and whimsical styles – from a paperclip to something feminine and modern; women can play around with different shapes and sizes of dazzling crystals.

