Ryan Reynolds has said he was “sobbing” while recently watching the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame.Speaking to Total Film, the actor revealed that he had watched the initial reactions to the 2019 Marvel film during its opening weekend in anticipation of the release of his own movie, Free Guy.He said: “Maybe I’m emotional because of everything that’s going on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that.”The 44-year-old added: “That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I’ve ever seen.”The Deadpool star said that seeing the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame made him...