C-SUITE: Meet Tiffani Neilson of IoT Marketing

Expectations for them to deliver game-changing strategies may push chief technology officers to take on new responsibilities and decision-making powers. Organizations undergoing transformation may be questioning how leadership roles, particular the CTO, should be defined as they evolve. They might be asked to pick certain responsibilities from other branches of the c-suite, which may or may not include chief digital or chief information officer duties. Further, some companies may feel a need to look externally to bring in outside expertise to shakeup their institutional technology paradigms.