C-SUITE: Meet Tiffani Neilson of IoT Marketing
Tiffani Neilson is the chief marketing officer for IoT Marketing, an integrated marketing firm that specializes in launching and fueling the growth of IoT and high-tech companies with end-to-end marketing and production services. She is also the producer and host of Industry Insights Webinars, a virtual event series intended to educate those in need of connected solutions and align them with relevant information from IoT and tech ecosystem partners. Honored as a Distinguished Woman of Nevada, Tiffani is a published author and former TV show host of “Surviving Sin City,” which was internationally syndicated through Vegas Life TV.businesspress.vegas
