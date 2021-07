Twinning a 1,150-kilometre long pipeline is no mean feat of engineering, especially considering that the last 2.6 kilometres pipe has to be threaded through a mountain. The C$12.6 billion ($10bn) Trans Mountain pipeline twinning project is one of four major energy-related construction projects underway in B.C. It will add a second pipeline to the existing one, which runs from Edmonton to Burnaby, increasing its capacity to 890,000 barrels per day from 300,000.