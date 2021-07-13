Alabama Power receives approval for Butler County solar facility
Alabama Power today received approval for a large scale Butler County solar project that it says can put out enough electricity annually to power almost 15,000 homes. The Alabama Public Service Commission today approved Alabama Power’s proposal for an 80-megawatt HEP Greenville solar project. It also approved a contract between Alabama Power and Wells Fargo to allow the bank to subscribe to a portion of the Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from the project.www.al.com
