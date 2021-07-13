Alabama Power receives approval for Butler County solar facility

A developer paid $2.45 million for 5 lots or more than 1.5 acres at 1100 W. Beach Blvd., and W. 10th Street in Gulf Shores, according to court records. Hunter McClure of Re/Max Paradise represented the seller and Stephen Harrison of The Harrison Team of Re/Max of Gulf Shores worked for the buyer. Site work is under way on Lost Dunes, a 23-unit cottage-style development featuring four bedroom, four bath units, two pools and beach and Little Lagoon access. The developer also built West Side Cottages in Gulf Shores. The prices are expected to be announced early next year, according to Harrison, who will market the cottages. The gross rental projections are at $80,000.