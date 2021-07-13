Pitbull & Iggy Azalea Announce 2021 & 2022 Concert Tour Dates – Tickets Available
Pitbull announced that he’s teaming up with Iggy Azalea for the I Feel Good Tour across North America. The 32-stop tour is scheduled to kick off in Shakopee, Minn. on August 20, 2021 and visit U.S. cities including Virginia Beach, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Fresno, Denver, Nashville, Tampa and Atlantic City. The final stop of the tour is scheduled for May 28, 2022 in Laughlin, Nev.uinterview.com
Comments / 0