Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pitbull & Iggy Azalea Announce 2021 & 2022 Concert Tour Dates – Tickets Available

By Marie Fiero
Posted by 
uInterview.com
uInterview.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pitbull announced that he’s teaming up with Iggy Azalea for the I Feel Good Tour across North America. The 32-stop tour is scheduled to kick off in Shakopee, Minn. on August 20, 2021 and visit U.S. cities including Virginia Beach, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Fresno, Denver, Nashville, Tampa and Atlantic City. The final stop of the tour is scheduled for May 28, 2022 in Laughlin, Nev.

uinterview.com

Comments / 0

uInterview.com

uInterview.com

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest entertainment news & interviews!

 https://uinterview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iggy Azalea
Person
Pitbull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Concert Tour#Iggyazalea#Mi#Rogers#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musiczumic.com

The Rolling Stones Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rescheduled dates & new shows for 'No Filter' tour. When the concert industry came to an abrupt halt last March, live music fans couldn't get any satisfaction. Now that vaccines are making it safer to return, concert attendees are ready to start themselves back up! And what better way to do that than with The Rolling Stones, who have announced rescheduled 2021 tour dates and added three new shows.
Buffalo, NYTimes-Herald

Rolling Stones cancel Buffalo concert, reschedule other US tour dates

SYRACUSE (TNS) — Western New York rock fans can’t get no satisfaction. The Rolling Stones have officially canceled their Buffalo concert. The Mick Jagger-led rock band announced its rescheduled U.S. tour dates Thursday, and left the Buffalo Bills’ Highmark Stadium off the list. The Stones were originally scheduled to perform...

Comments / 0

Community Policy