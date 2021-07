On Monday, July 12, from 7 pm to 8 pm, Veterans’ Voices will host a panel of Veterans’ family members. The show “Veterans’ Families: In Transition” will examine the lives and stories of the family members of those who serve. Guests Cristela Hudson, Sonya McVay, Jade James, and Shelly Calvas will talk about sharing life with a Veteran. The show will also include younger children’s points of view, and Victoria Terrinoni, author of “Where You Go, I Will Go: Lessons from a Military Spouse.”