Allentown, PA

Allentown Resident Elected President of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-Atlantic Chapter Board

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA – The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the election of new leaders to its Board of Governors. The NATAS Mid-Atlantic Chapter board consists of renowned media professionals that bring expertise to their respective positions. Board members will help lead the organization toward successful advancement and promotion of the arts and sciences of television.

#Television#The Arts#Natas#Mid Atlantic Chapter#Executive Committee#United Way#Pbs#Arania Productions#Anchor#External Communications#The Board Of Governors#Golden Sky Media Company#Llc Leo Mccafferty#Nbcsports#Whp#Large#Firerock Productions#Tvl
