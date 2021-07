Karen JuDee Jansic, 74, of Willard, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Willard Mercy Hospital in Willard, Ohio. She was born on July 24, 1946, in York, Nebraska, to the late Wesley Willard and Pearl Helena (Hansen) Salmen and had been a resident of Willard the majority of her life. She is a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Willard, Ohio.