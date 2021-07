Jackie "Jack" Edwin Whited passed away at Texas County Memorial Hospital at 9:45 P.M. on July 10, 2021, surrounded by his family. Jack was born October 28, 1938, to Marvin Ralph Whited and Minnie Opal (McCart) Whited in Texas County, Missouri and was the youngest of six children. He graduated from Willow Springs High School in 1956 and was the president of the FFA Chapter.