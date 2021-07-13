Cancel
Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

By CARRIE ANTLFINGER
 14 days ago

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...

