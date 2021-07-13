Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Jacoby Mathews: Scouting Report

By CFB Saturdays Staff
Posted by 
CFBSaturdays
CFBSaturdays
 12 days ago

Jacoby Mathews has excellent size for a safety. He has above average height and a thick frame that will allow him to carry good weight as he matures. He is muscular and already looks the part of college safety. He should continue to get bigger as he fills out. Mathews is big enough play in the box and could grow into more of a hybrid S/LB role.

cfbsaturdays.com

Comments / 0

CFBSaturdays

CFBSaturdays

7
Followers
148
Post
30
Views
ABOUT

A website dedicated to college football analysis. We want to bring you the best analysis of what's going on in college football.

 https://cfbsaturdays.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#Athleticism Mathews#Coverage Skills Mathews#Scouting Reports#Lsu Tigers Gear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ‘Significant’ Joe Burrow News

After Cincinnati Bengals fans saw No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow suffer a season-ending injury amid a historic rookie season, they’ve waited with baited breath for news of his return to full health. Today they got that long-awaited news. On Sunday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Burrow is completely...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NHLPosted by
Blue Seat

2021 NHL Draft Scouting Report: Kent Johnson

The 2021 NHL Draft order is set, for now. Barring any trades, the NY Rangers will be selecting #15 overall. While the 2021 Draft is deemed “weaker” than the 2020 and 2022 drafts, it is still a draft with solid players available. The Rangers actually have a good situation, where they aren’t picking in the top-ten in this draft. There will be many options at #15, and the scouting report on Kent Johnson is a solid skater and playmaker who is already making waves at Michigan.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Haskell Garrett, Ohio State DT | NFL Draft Scouting Report

The 2020 college football season was beset with uncertainty for all concerned. However, for 2022 NFL Draft prospect Haskell Garrett, that uncertainty extended far beyond the reaches of the global situation and the potential for fall football. Having been shot in the face one late summer evening, it’s a miracle that the Ohio State DT made it back to the field ever again. Not only did Garrett make it back, his scouting report indicates that he’ll suit up for the Buckeyes this fall as one of the top defensive tackles in the nation.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

2021 NBA Draft scouting report: Moses Wright

Moses Wright has had an atypical route to being an NBA draft prospect. Coming out of Enloe High School in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2017, he was rated a two-star or even unranked across various services and his only major conference offer came from Georgia Tech very late in the recruitment game. Wright was part of new coach Josh Pastner’s first full recruiting cycle upon becoming the head coach in 2016 on the flats.
NFL247Sports

Chicago Bears: 5 players who are fighting for a roster spot

As the Chicago Bears prepare to report to training camp, there will be a handful of players fighting for a roster spot at key positions such as wide receiver and cornerback. Chicago overhauled wide receiver and revamped the cornerback room throughout the offseason, setting the stage for what will be an intriguing training camp.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Under Pressure

Filip Petrušev In Depth Scouting Report/Player Breakdown

21 year old 6’11, 225 pound center out of Serbia. Averaged 21.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 56.3% fg, 46.2% 3, 71.4% ft. Filip Petrušev was a prospect I actually evaluated last year. After a solid season with Gonzaga I considered him to be someone who was an undrafted free agency player but he decided to go overseas and that choice propelled his draft stock dramatically.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Defensive Tackle D.J. Dale

While he missed the final three games of his freshman season due to a knee injury, Alabama defensive tackle D.J. Dale was a big body up front for the Crimson Tide throughout his sophomore campaign in 2020. Dale is expected to have a large impact on the Alabama defense this season, but how does he currently stack up to NFL scouts? Subscribe for full article.
New York City, NYPosted by
Under Pressure

Josh Christopher In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

19 year old 6’4, 215 pound guard out of Arizona State. Averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 43.2% fg, 30.5% 3, 80.0% ft. Josh Cristopher is one of the most compelling prospects outside of the top guys. As far as athleticism is concerned he has some of the best in the class. While watching him an electric moment can happen at any time due to how much bounce he has. This top tier athleticism shined in transition where he scored an elite 1.37 PPP (points per possession) on an impressive 68.2 field goal percentage. The second his teammate grabs a rebound he is off to the races where he continued to show highlight reel level hops. I am also a big fan of his potential to grab a rebound and take it from one side of the court to the other. As a whole his ability to finish was fantastic. Though his dunks with his head at the rim will obviously be the thing that jumps off the sheet, the way he is able to finish through contact was a standout ability of his just as much as that eye popping vertical. He is a very well built player whose 215 pound frame is made up of strictly muscle. I think with his ability to fight through contact could lead to him being elite at getting to the free throw line. The upside he has as a shot creator is very intriguing as he has a quick first step and a smooth handle that allows him to create space with ease. As someone whose outside shot is a big question mark the ability he has to create within 23 feet is crucial. There were a lot of flashes of him hitting some very tough mid-range shots that excited me a lot. He continued to impress with his high level strength as often he would bounce off of players to rise up for mid-range shots or floaters. Off of the ball he was able to get easy buckets for himself by cutting at the perfect time and rising up for electric dunks. That outside shot of his is a huge question mark for him but it is something that at least showed flashes. Form wise there is nothing that is necessarily wrong with his shot as he has a quick trigger and good footwork that gives me confidence in his shot coming along. With how confident he is it is hard for me to not see him being a big time shotmaker in the future. There were streaks of games where he shot the ball very well but the swing factor for him is just that three-point shot becoming consistent. Defensively he has great upside to be a defensive playmaker, shown in his 1.5 steals per game. His hands and smarts in the passing lanes led to him being able to force turnovers well, leading to easy points on the break for him. He continued to make plays with his elite timing to block shots. While he has some obvious problems on defense when he is locked in and showing off his physicality he can be a high impact player.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Target Scouting Report: CB Cam Johnson

Boston College currently sits at 22 recruits for the upcoming Class of '22. The team only has a few remaining spots left, and can be selective on who they choose. One of the biggest names on their board is defensive back Cam Johnson, a four star out of St. Frances Academy in Maryland. Here is our scouting report on the target. Subscribe for full article.
Wichita, KSWichita Eagle

Who are the non-Shockers on the AfterShocks? The TBT scouting report for the players

A common question for Wichita State fans when watching the AfterShocks play in The Basketball Tournament will be: Who are the non-Shockers on the team?. The nostalgia will be strong for WSU fans watching past Shocker greats swishing three-pointers and dunking again at Koch Arena, but AfterShocks general manager Ron Baker and head coach Zach Bush are confident they will also enjoy the games of the three players who didn’t graduate from WSU.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There’s Reportedly Been A Major ‘Tip’ In Aaron Rodgers Situation

Sportsbooks have reportedly received a major “tip” in the situation with Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has yet to report to Green Bay this offseason. The MVP quarterback did not show up for voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp. It’s unclear when – or if – he’ll report to training camp later this month.
Florida State247Sports

WATCH: Scouting report on Florida State RB Jashaun Corbin

After spending his first two seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies, running back Jashaun Corbin transferred to the Florida State Seminoles for the 2020 season. In nine games, Corbin totaled 81 carries for 401 yards and five touchdowns. Corbin was a former 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Rockledge, Florida....

Comments / 0

Community Policy