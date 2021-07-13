Cancel
Behold the Stunning Trailer for 'Cryptozoo,' the Year's Wildest Animated Art Film

By Jeff Sneider
Collider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs your human brain prepared for what I am about to show you? Good. Then feast your eyes upon the trailer for Cryptozoo, the latest animated art film from acclaimed writer-director Dash Shaw, who made the film with his wife, gifted animation director Jane Samborski. The mind-blowing movie follows cryptozookeepers...

