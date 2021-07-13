Call Of Duty: Warzone's Red Doors Are Likely More Than Just A Loot Haul

Something funny is going on with Call of Duty: Warzone's Red Doors, and Activision continues to tease them ahead of the Season 4 Reloaded update. Warzone's Red Doors were added with the launch of Season 4, and initially, they were randomly spawning doors that would appear in the walls of buildings at major points of interest such as Hospital, Stadium, and Summit. Entering a Red Door instantly warps the player to a loot-filled room in another area of the map. And since players are sent somewhere completely random, it really doesn't serve as proper fast travel. It's just a great way to gear up with high-quality weapons and killstreaks.