Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call Of Duty: Warzone's Red Doors Are Likely More Than Just A Loot Haul

By S.E. Doster
Gamespot
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething funny is going on with Call of Duty: Warzone's Red Doors, and Activision continues to tease them ahead of the Season 4 Reloaded update. Warzone's Red Doors were added with the launch of Season 4, and initially, they were randomly spawning doors that would appear in the walls of buildings at major points of interest such as Hospital, Stadium, and Summit. Entering a Red Door instantly warps the player to a loot-filled room in another area of the map. And since players are sent somewhere completely random, it really doesn't serve as proper fast travel. It's just a great way to gear up with high-quality weapons and killstreaks.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Ops#Summit#Pastimes#The Red Doors#Advanced Uav#Raven Software#Verdansk#These Red Doors#Stitch#Numbers#Sledgehammer Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
News Break
World War II
Related
Video Gamesvg247.com

Here’s your first look at the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded roadmap

Mauer Der Toten, the next Zombies map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, as well as a wealth of new Warzone content, is coming to the game on July 15. Call of Duty fans, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. A classic Multiplayer map and new modes are coming to Black Ops Cold War, while Warzone is getting its own new objective mode with Payload – as well as other meta-changing updates.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone May Be Adding Planes Soon

Planes could be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone at some point in the future if recent datamining efforts are anything to go off of. Leakers who delved into the game’s files found mentions of planes that could be related to an upcoming game mode. The planes in question may arrive as early as the release of the Season Four Reloaded update, so if they are coming, it won’t be long now before players are able to utilize them.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Streamer Nickmercs Reveals the Best Loadout for Rebirth Island

Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff has revealed the best Call of Duty: Warzone loadout for Rebirth Island. The number one Call of Duty: Warzone search term on Google is "Warzone Best Loadout." And this is for a good reason. Having the right loadout is key to success in Warzone, and it's not always easy to create the best one from scratch. Thankfully, there's plenty of articles and videos with tips and guides, including a new video from Nickmercs about the number one loadout he recommends for Rebirth Island.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best Kar98k loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

In the world of Call of Duty: Warzone, the best modern and 80’s technology is on offer, featuring state of the art weapons and equipment. But sometimes, you want a true classic. There’s no better true classic in Modern Warfare and Warzone than the Kar98k marksman rifle. After a buff...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Warzone's new creative director comes straight from Far Cry 6

Call of Duty Warzone has a new creative director, and he's coming straight over from helping to lead Far Cry 6 as game director. Ted Timmins announced his new role on his personal Twitter account, saying he officially joined the team at Warzone studio Raven Software today. Timmins announced his departure from Ubisoft in June, saying his role had come to a natural end as work on Far Cry 6 wraps up ahead of its upcoming October 7 release date. Timmins' previous credits before joining Ubisoft include design work on Sea of Thieves at Rare and serving as lead designer on Fable: Anniversary at Lionhead.
Video GamesInverse

Warzone Gulag glitch is the worst bug in Call of Duty history

Despite Call of Duty: Warzone’s success, the battle royale has had its fair share of ups and downs over the past year. Balancing issues aside, the game is notorious for being home to cheaters who take advantage of third-party software, or those who abuse in-game exploits/bugs to gain an unfair advantage.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Antonov Operator bundle is broken in Call of Duty: Warzone

One of Warzone’s Operator bundles, Antonov, seems to have been released as broken upon its arrival in Call of Duty: Warzone as players can’t see all of the character’s accessories. Operator bundles and skins are a way to keep lobbies looking fresh and give players different options and customization choices...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Introduces New Mode

There’s a whole new way to play on Verdansk coming when Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded goes live this week. The new season will add Payload, Warzone’s first ever objective based game mode, and it’s all about a convoy that you’ve either got to protect or destroy. Along...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to unlock the Mace in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The mace will be a new melee weapon for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone players will unlock during the Season Four reloaded portion of the game. The Reloaded part of any Call of Duty season appears right in the middle, giving players various fresh content to latch onto during the second half of a season. The mace will be available starting on July 15, but you will need to work towards unlocking it.
Video GamesNME

‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ hackers are boosting high-profile streamers

Call of Duty: Warzone hackers appear to be targeting high-profile players, boosting their accounts to level 1000 and unlocking all weapon camos. Several Call of Duty: Warzone streamers have been targeted by this new hack/glitch, with the likes of Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolchef reporting that his account had mysteriously levelled up to level 1000 during play.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Call of Duty Warzone: Activision Finally Blocks Popular Hacking Tool

Activision and Raven Software have finally defeated the hacking tool that gained popularity after it ravaged PC and console versions of Call of Duty: Warzone. It was not long ago when the Warzone community complained about a new aimbot hack. It was the same tool that recently invaded the console versions of the game. Apparently, the hacking tool was platform-agnostic that allowed it to be usable on different platforms.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Warzone new Portnova skin is 'Roze 2.0' according to players

The Call of Duty Warzone Portnova skin is a controversial new addition that some players have already dubbed 'Roze 2.0'. The skin is due to arrive as part of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded, which launches later this week. Warzone itself is getting the new Payload game mode, as well as a new Killstreak. Mixed in with the rest of the update, however, is the new 'Hypersonic' skin for Russian operator Portnova.

Comments / 0

Community Policy