There are times in life that things like this happen, and some of us aren't sure how to handle it. Elaine sent us an email asking,. "Over the weekend I went to our local ice cream place with the family, there were 5 of us so our order was kind of big. Anyway after the staff made all of our stuff, I grabbed the milkshake I ordered and we stared to walk over to the seating area. As I got close to the table I slipped and dropped my shake on the ground. It went everywhere!! There was only like two sips left in the cup after the drop. My sister said I should go back up and tell them what happened. She said they should give me a new one for FREE! I'm not one of those people but I did want the shake bad, so I went back up and reordered one. Don't tell my sister, but I paid for a new one. Do you think if I said something they would have given me a new one for free? Should they?"