WVU Pitcher Madison Jeffrey Selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Day 3

By Karl Ludwig
wvsportsnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia junior pitcher Madison Jeffrey has been selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 462nd pick (15th round) in the 2021 MLB Draft. Jeffrey (6-foot-0, 203 pounds) is a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher from Barboursville, West Virginia. While his 2021 season was plagued by a couple of rough outings, giving up three runs to Coastal Carolina and TCU, he’s shown enough through his time in Morgantown to intrigue scouts with his potential.

