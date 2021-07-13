WVU Pitcher Madison Jeffrey Selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Day 3
West Virginia junior pitcher Madison Jeffrey has been selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 462nd pick (15th round) in the 2021 MLB Draft. Jeffrey (6-foot-0, 203 pounds) is a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher from Barboursville, West Virginia. While his 2021 season was plagued by a couple of rough outings, giving up three runs to Coastal Carolina and TCU, he’s shown enough through his time in Morgantown to intrigue scouts with his potential.wvsportsnow.com
