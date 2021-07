In June, pop singer Lorde announced her newest album Solar Power. Later that month she shared her first song off the album, “Solar Power, ” which featured vocals by indie-rock icon Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo. While there were some similarities between her song and George Michael’ popular ‘90s pop hit “Freedom ‘90’,” the estate managing Michael’s legacy, gave their blessing to use the elements. Lorde then shared a little more in detail about the physical copy of the album. She will release a more eco friendly alternative to CD. It will be a first of it’s kind eco box and will contain extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card.