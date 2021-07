Images and details have been released about the cast and their respective characters from "Star Trek: Prodigy," the new animated "Star Trek" show coming from Paramount+. During the Paramount+ Star Trek First Contact Day event in April, an image of the primary characters together was released, along with the first images of Captain Janeway (serving as the starship's built-in Emergency Training Hologram and voiced by Kate Mulgrew,) but we didn't learn anything else about the rest of the crew. However, now we have some basic background information plus a few screenshots from the show.