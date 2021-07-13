It's Time to Talk About the Colonization of Skincare Ingredients
The beauty industry is guilty of cultural appropriation. Time and time again, we've seen beauty brands steal styles and practices from other cultures and attempt to repackage them as something "new" or "buzzy." The appropriation of hairstyles significant to Black culture like cornrows or the whitewashing of ancient Chinese wellness tools like gua sha are just a few examples that have been brought to the forefront. These acts alone are deeply problematic, but this issue also extends to ingredients.www.byrdie.com
Comments / 0