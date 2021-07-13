It's Time to Talk About the Colonization of Skincare Ingredients

We obsess over every ingredient we put on our bodies, and we indulge in beauty treatments in the constant pursuit of baby-soft skin and shiny hair. We even take time to work on our mental health—as we should—through meditation and relaxation. But for some reason, when it comes to our internal beauty routine, we're lucky if we get our required daily water intake. Thankfully, there's a wellness brand that's on a mission to boost our daily routine, from skincare to our morning smoothie, because although it's easy to forget, you are what you eat. Allow us to introduce Golde, an accessible wellness brand with products that can help you look and feel your best, inside and out. Ahead, here is team Byrdie's top Golde picks.