Album Review: The Go! Team – Get Up Sequences Part One

By Grace Galarraga
mxdwn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brighton, England-based band The Go! Team is known for their eclectic blend of multiple styles of music—from indie rock to funk to old-school hip-hop. No two songs are the same on their newest album Get Up Sequences Part One, but each song shares an overarching theme. Overall, the tunes give off the familiar feeling of prancing through sprinklers to escape the summer heat—an innocent, fun and childlike feel throughout.

