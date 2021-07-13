Cancel
5 Places to Celebrate National Grand Marnier Day in The Hudson Valley

By Paty Quyn
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI really can't remember the first time I tasted Grand Marnier. I am sure it had been in a cocktail or two before I actually enjoyed it as a substitute for a dessert. Now it is one of my go-to ingredients for so many of my bar concoctions and grown-up dessert recipes.

