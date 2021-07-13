Adult cats going for $20 at Norfolk Animal Care Center

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care Center is looking for families to adopt adult cats through "Purrricane Season."

The shelter is offering adoptions on some of their cats for $20 between July 10 and July 25. The standard adoption fee is $75, and that goes for cats, kittens, puppies and adult dogs.

The adoptable cats come dewormed, spayed, vaccinated and with microchips, so vets can help return your pet to you if it runs off.

The adoption discount goes for all cats one year or older.

There are about 40 on the city's website, and you can look through the list here.

July is the middle of kitten season, and while the little ones aren't included in the discount, there are plenty available for regular adoption.

The shelter is at 5585 Sabre Road. If you need more information abut cat adoptions, call 757-441-5505.