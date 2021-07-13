Juno Temple on Ted Lasso’s ‘Intimidating’ and ‘Insane’ Karaoke Culture

Trent Crimm from the Independent was unavailable to chat with Juno Temple about her first Emmy nomination for Ted Lasso, so I, a humble Vulture dot com writer, filled in instead. Temple’s portrayal of the wonderfully cheeky social-media maven, Page 3 model, and “independent woman” Keeley Jones was a consistent ray of sunshine throughout the first season and was further brightened by the people she chose to surround herself with by the finale: Keeley and her new BFF, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), are textbook definitions of shine theory, bringing out the best of each other, and she also ditched her WAG identity to form a more meaningful relationship with an aging footballer (Brett Goldstein). It should also be noted that she did all this while effortlessly rocking a high ponytail. An hour after Temple learned of her nomination, here’s how our conversation unfolded over the phone.