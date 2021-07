The summer legion season for the WESTCO Zephyrs came to a end on Sunday in Kearney with a 5-3 loss to North Platte in the Class Area 7 Tournament. Despite the loss Z’s head coach Jeremiah Luber said it was one of the better games the team played all season long, “We couldn’t have asked anything more from them in this game. We just played a really good team that got a couple big hits. And we did to, coming back like we did, I’m very proud of the way these guys played.”