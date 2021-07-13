Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About His Split From Olivia Wilde and Viral Golden Globes Appearance

By Allison Crist
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 'Ted Lesso' creator broke his silence on his split from Olivia Wilde, which he confirmed occurred in Nov. 2020. Jason Sudeikis is opening up about Ted Lasso, his viral Golden Globes appearance and his split from ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde. In his GQ profile, published on Tuesday, the actor broke...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 1

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Olivia Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Brooklyn#Holding Hands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Jason Sudeikis Seems to Be Trying Hard to Put His Olivia Wilde Relationship Behind Him

Ending a relationship with a partner is one thing, but to go through a breakup under the scrutiny of the public eye seems nearly unbearable. Jason Sudeikis, however, seems really hopeful about the future and moving on from his split with longtime partner and former fiancée Olivia Wilde. The Ted Lasso star is now opening up about how he’s reflecting on his breakup with Wilde after the two split in November 2020 and it sounds like he’s looking forward to their breakup becoming more of a distant memory than it is now.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Jason Sudeikis Just Hinted That Harry Styles Wasn’t the Reason He & Olivia Wilde Broke Up

Since their split, fans have wondered: Why did Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde break up? Was it because of Harry Styles or another reason?. In an interview with GQ in July, the Ted Lasso star broke his silence on his split with the Booksmart director and hinted that he was the one ultimately “responsible” for the end in their relationship—not Wilde’s new relationship with Harry Styles. “I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” he said. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jason Sudeikis says "I was neither high nor heartbroken" when he appeared dazed during his Golden Globes acceptance speech

Before earning three of Ted Lasso's 20 Emmy nominations this morning, including for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Sudeikis discussed the Apple TV+ comedy, his breakup with Olivia Wilde and his demeanor during the Golden Globes in a GQ cover story interview. Sudeikis explained that it was the middle of the night in London and he opted to wear a tie-dyed hoodie from his sister's clothing company rather than the Tom Ford suit that was sent to him. “So yeah, off it came and it was like, ‘This is how I feel. I believe in moving forward,'" he said.
Celebritiesthecut.com

Jason Sudeikis Still Doesn’t Know ‘Why’ Olivia Wilde Left Him

In news that’s the complete opposite of Ted Lasso’s adorable mustache, Jason Sudeikis told GQ in a new profile that he still doesn’t have clarity about the end of his nine-year relationship with Olivia Wilde. The couple, who share two children and were engaged prior to their breakup in November 2020, have since rebounded with wildly different people with wildly different fan bases: Wilde is dating multigenerational favorite Harry Styles, while Sudeikis is enjoying the company of — Briticism incoming — a page 3 model. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said of their split, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Sudeikis emphasized that their breakup indeed occurred in November, despite conflicting timelines, and he’s still trying to understand what to “take away” from it all. “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he offered. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.” In the meantime, someone please protect Sudeikis from headlines like this.
CelebritiesNewsweek

What Jason Sudeikis Has Said About Oliva Wilde and Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis has opened up about his ex-partner Olivia Wilde moving on with pop star Harry Styles. The Ted Lasso star and the Booksmart director were engaged for seven years and share two children together. They spit up in November 2020 and shortly afterward, tabloid photos of Wilde and the...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis is confused too! The Ted Lasso star unloads in GQ‘s August issue, admitting that when his partner Olivia Wilde, with whom he shares two children, decamped to be with Harry Styles, mid-pandemic, it was a puzzler. He hopes to gain insight into it … one day. He said:...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jason Sudeikis reflects on breakup with Olivia Wilde: ‘I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year’

Jason Sudeikis has opened up about his breakup from ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde, revealing that he is not entirely sure about the reasons behind the separation.The Ted Lasso  who shares two children with Wilde, 37, reflected on the end of the more than seven year relationship during an interview with GQ for the magazine’s August cover, where he confirmed that they split in November 2020.“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my...
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Olivia Wilde Is Asked About The Rumor She Married Harry Styles

Look, I love Harry Styles as much as the next person, but I will always reiterate that just because we love a celebrity doesn’t mean that we have rights to every aspect of their life. Cause they truth is, we don’t. Olivia Wilde was on vacation with Harry in Italy...
TV Seriesinkansascity.com

Exclusive: Jason Sudeikis Dishes About Season 2 of “Ted Lasso”

Is a global masterstroke. Kansas City’s home-grown visionary, Jason Sudeikis, stars as the snatch-your-heart title character. If you haven’t fallen in love with Sudeikis yet, be prepared to give your heart away. Ted Lasso is a thoughtful college football coach turned London soccer gaffer of unambiguous time, place, and purpose....
SoccerPage Six

Jason Sudeikis explains viral sweatshirt supporting black soccer players

Jason Sudeikis is sharing the story behind his meaningful look for the “Ted Lasso” Season 2 premiere. Last week, the 45-year-old actor hit the red carpet wearing a sweatshirt printed with the first names of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, who all faced racist abuse online following the Euro 2020 final.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Stars Who Have Had Rainbow Babies

The following article includes mentions of pregnancy loss and other sensitive topics. Experiencing pregnancy loss can be heartbreaking. But what can help begin the process of healing and create hope for the future is the possibility of having another baby. While you could never replace the child that was a part of your life for however long they were with you, some are able to keep a place in their hearts for the child (or children) they've lost while also making room for a new member of the family. This little one is sometimes called a rainbow baby.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts wows in stunning beach selfie to mark joyous wedding news

Julia Roberts marked a joyous family occasion by sharing a rare photo with her husband Danny Moder – and her fans were delighted!. The Pretty Women star and her cinematographer beau celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary over the Fourth of July weekend. To commemorate their special day, both Julia and...

Comments / 1

Community Policy