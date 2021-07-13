Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR EASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mc Donalds Mill, or near Blacksburg, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Mc Donalds Mill Elliston-Lafayette and Elliston. In addition hail up to the size of nickels are possible. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH