Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lawrence; Mercer A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN MERCER AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 304 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near New Castle, moving northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Castle... Hermitage Sharon... Grove City Sharpsville... Ellwood City Farrell... New Wilmington Oakwood... New Castle Northwest Mercer... New Beaver This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 1 and 5. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 109 and 121. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 22. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 4 and 14.