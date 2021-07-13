Cancel
Tag Heuer reveals $2,150 Super Mario-themed Android smartwatch

By Katherine
techacrobat.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer is recognized for its expensive timepieces, so no one would expect a Super Mario-themed smartwatch from it—yet here we are. The company has announced a partnership with Nintendo to create a version of its connected wearable featuring the iconic plumber. Tag Heuer’s Connected smartwatch has...

