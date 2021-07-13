Cancel
What time is Love Island on tonight and will there be a re-coupling?

By Louis Chilton and Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

Love Island has finally returned to our screens, having been on hiatus throughout 2020 due to the pandemic.

With a brand new line-up of contestants, Love Island promises more of the romance, lust, heartbreak and drama that has characterised previous seasons.

The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays.

Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

Among the contestants to feature on this year’s instalment are a semi-professional footballer, a civil servant and a lettings manager.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Tonight’s episode will air at 9.00pm. It will last just over one hour and conclude at 10.05pm.

Will there be a re-coupling tonight?

There won’t be a re-coupling tonight, with the villa still reeling from the last re-coupling on Monday (12 July). Newcomer Teddy Soares chose Faye Winter at the end of the episode, sending Rachel Finni home. The public were then asked which couple they want to stay on the island, the results of which will be revealed tonight (13 July). This means several islanders are at risk of being dumped.

The Independent recently spoke to past Love Island star Shaughna Phillips about her experiences on the show, with the reality star answering a series of questions submitted by readers. You can read the Q&A here .

Love Island is available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

