Greensboro, NC

Blippi The Musical coming to Tanger Center this fall

Yes Weekly
 12 days ago

Greensboro, N.C. – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is excited to announce that children’s YouTube sensation Blippi is bringing ‘Blippi The Musical’ to the Tanger Center stage on September 12, 2021. Blippi The Musical brings the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing, and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

