GoDaddy Teams With Google For Wider Merchant Exposure

 12 days ago
Google on Tuesday (July 13) announced that it is welcoming GoDaddy merchants “to more easily integrate their product inventory across Google at no additional cost.”. “This means that GoDaddy merchants can now get discovered across Search, Shopping, Image Search and YouTube in just a few clicks,” according to a Google blog post announcing the development. “With this integration, GoDaddy merchants can upload their products to Google, create free listings and ad campaigns, and review performance metrics — all without leaving GoDaddy’s Online Store.”

