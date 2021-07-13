GoDaddy Teams With Google For Wider Merchant Exposure

So you have decided to go with Shopify to sell your wares! A great decision and one you have undoubtedly researched. Based on your business model you were likely attracted to Shopify’s affordable way to build your online store, a mobile-friendly store that belongs to you and you have control over. You appreciate the powerful ecommerce tools and apps Shopify has to offer. You like that it is relatively simple to create your own unique brand identity and that it provides ample opportunity to build a substantial business. But what you are really pleased about are the free Shopify payments. So now what?