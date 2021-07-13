Classical music in town for picnic concert in the castle

What music comes into your head when you think ‘Olympic Games’? Mr Bean (Rowan Atkinson) playing Chariots of Fire with the London Symphony Orchestra at the 2012 London Olympics? Torvill and Dean skating their way to Gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo dancing to Ravel’s Boléro? Or Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue at the Los Angeles Olympics the same year played by 85 pianists? Whatever your memories, composers have been notably uninspired by sport in music. Arthur Honegger is one of the very few ever to have written a piece about a particular sport. His short orchestral work Rugby was first performed in 1930. Sadly, rugby, though included in early modern Olympics, was dropped in 1924 and, despite several attempts, has never been reinstated. Never mind! Discover our selection of the best classical music to celebrate the Olympics featuring 20 masterpieces. Who has won Bronze, Silver and Gold? Scroll down to find out.