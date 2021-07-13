Lined up for the Pan-O-Prog grand parade in Lakeville
Large crowds lined the sides of Holyoke Avenue north of 210th Street in Lakeville, Saturday, July 10, for the Pan-O-Prog grand parade. The parade participants included local nonprofits, high school marching bands, other musicians, politicians, businesses and royalty for area community celebrations. Children had several chances to collect items including candy, bottled water and small toys that were tossed or handed to them as the parade procession passed them. The overall Pan-O-Prog celebration ran from July 4-11.www.hometownsource.com
