Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Teen hacks yearbook software, attributes Hitler quote to George Floyd, CT cops say

By ORDER REPRINT
heraldsun.com
 12 days ago

An 18-year-old accused of sneaking a quote by Adolf Hitler into his school’s yearbook is now charged with computer crimes, according to Connecticut authorities. Police say the teen hacked a computer database that students used to submit quotes for the yearbook at Glastonbury High School, where the teenager was a student. The “insensitive” quote appeared under a classmate’s photo and was falsely attributed to George Floyd, according to an arrest log obtained by McClatchy News.

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Minneapolis Police#Software#Yearbooks#Glastonbury High School#Mcclatchy News#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyNewsweek

Arrested Teen Accused of 'Unlawfully' Editing Hitler Quotes Into High School Yearbook

A teenage student in Connecticut was arrested Friday for allegedly editing a disguised Adolf Hitler quote into their high school's yearbook. According to a Glastonbury Police Department arrest log obtained by Newsweek, the student, 18-year-old Hollister Tryon, was arrested on two counts of computer crime in the third degree. Investigators said he is accused of "unlawfully accessing" a computer database where students go to input items into the yearbook, such as their senior quotes.
Glastonbury, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Removing Hitler quote and Boston Marathon bomber reference from Glastonbury yearbook cost over $2,000, police say in warrant

The student charged with sneaking a quote from Adolf Hitler into Glastonbury High School’s yearbook admitted that he used other students’ email accounts to enter the system, according to an arrest warrant released Tuesday. Hollister Tryon, 18, of 207 Buttonball Lane, was arrested by warrant Friday and charged with two counts of third-degree computer crime. Tryon, who is to appear in court on ...
Public Safetyaugustacrime.com

Hephzibah Man Accused of Raping Daughter 635 Times!

A Hephzibah man has been captured on charges that he raped his daughter 635 times, according to a sheriff’s report. Nicholas Alexander Mims, 46, was captured almost immediately Wednesday after news spread that he was wanted for sexually abusing his daughter from the age of 16. According to a report,...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

‘What did I do?’: 75-year-old suddenly tasered by police while in his underwear

A 75-year-old man suffered a stroke and a burst appendix after he was tasered by police in Idaho Springs, Colorado, while he was in his underwear.Michael Clark allegedly answered the door of his apartment on 30 May to Nicholas Hanning and another officer from the Idaho Springs Police Department, when they ordered him to drop a sword-like weapon. Mr Clark, who will reportedly file a lawsuit against the police department in the coming days, put the item on a shelf behind him, and told the officers he would not get on the ground, after they ordered him to...
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Woman Leaps To Death In Front Of Boyfriend After Misreading Bungee Jumping Signal

What a nightmare for everyone involved. A young woman is dead after the tiniest of mistakes while engaging in the death-defying sport of bungee jumping. Yecenia Morales was prepping for her first ever bungee jump with her boyfriend — the couple were both about to jump off a bridge in Amaga, Colombia — when tragedy struck. Morales’ boyfriend was next in line, in what reportedly would have been the 90th jump of the day. After his cord was attached and secured, staff from Sky Bungee Jumping gave him the signal to jump.
Public SafetyPosted by
Oxygen

‘It’s Bad’: Husband Makes Chilling 911 Call After Finding His Wife And Son Dead At Their South Carolina Home

Alex Murdaugh had just arrived at his family's sprawling South Carolina hunting retreat when he found the dead bodies of his wife and son near the dog kennels. “It’s bad,” a frantic Murdaugh told Colleton County dispatcher Angel Fraser in a recording of a 911 call released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and obtained by Oxygen.com.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy