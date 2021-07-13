Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rob Zombie Building Exact Replica of ‘Munsters’ House for Upcoming Movie

By Philip Trapp
Posted by 
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Zombie is building an identical replica of the unmistakable house from TV’s The Munsters for his film reboot of the ’60s sitcom that chronicles the everyday lives of a happy monster family. The moviemaking musician revealed as much on Monday (July 12) when he shared an image of a...

screencrush.com

Comments / 0

ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

422
Followers
2K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Zombie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Movies#The Munsters#Replica#House For Upcoming Movie#Nbc#White Zombie#House Of 1000 Corpses#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
White House
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Blackpink Drop New Trailer for Upcoming Documentary ‘The Movie’

Blackpink have released a new trailer for their upcoming documentary, Blackpink the Movie, which is set to screen in theaters worldwide on August 4th and 8th. The film’s arrival coincides with the fifth anniversary of Blackpink’s debut as a group in August 2016. As the trailer shows, The Movie will feature all four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé — discussing life in one of the world’s biggest pop outfits and sharing memories from their time together.
MoviesWestern Queens Gazette

Coming Soon: Upcoming Movies in Theaters

Thanks to the vaccine, and all of the work emergency services have put into containing COVID-19, public institutions, for the most part we are now back in business and ready to enrich the community, including many movie theaters. With this in mind, it is of interest to know what big new films will be ready to hit the screens this year. Ranging from horror to action, many movies are ready to enter theaters this year.
MoviesEmpire

Pam Grier Joins The Pet Sematary Prequel

Though the 2019 remake of Stephen King tale Pet Sematary didn't win over many critics, it did score some solid box office returns, which means a follow-up is on the way. Yet this will actually be a prequel film, and now we know that Pam Grier is joining the cast.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Actor, Dead at 75

Charlie Robinson, whose five-decade acting career included playing series mainstay Mac Robinson the court clerk on Night Court, died on Sunday in Los Angeles due to cardiac arrest and cancer complications, as Variety reports. He was 75. Starring in numerous TV, film and theater productions, Robinson’s enduring role was as Mac Robinson on Night Court, which he joined in 1984 for Season Two and portrayed through the rest of its nine-season run. His first recurring role before portraying Mac was in primetime soap opera Flamingo Road, and in 1983 he starred in the short-lived comedy sitcom Buffalo Bill. After Night Court wrapped...
CelebritiesVulture

Suzzanne Douglas, TV Matriarch and Veteran Actress, Dead at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, an actress who enjoyed four decades of robust television work, has died at the age of 64 of unknown causes. Entertainment Weekly reports that remembrances of Douglas have been posted to Facebook by a cousin and a good friend, which served as confirmation of her passing. “I got to stand beside greatness,” wrote the friend. “I’ve got a heavy heart, but I’m blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer.” A presence in the industry since the ’80s, Douglas is perhaps best known for her role in the ’90s WB sitcom The Parent ’Hood, in which she portrayed a working law-student matriarch for five seasons. She also had prominent roles in shows such as Against the Law, Touched by an Angel, Promised Land, and The Parkers; her final role came in 2019, when she starred in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park jogger-case miniseries, When They See Us. In a statement on Twitter, DuVernay remembered Douglas as a “quiet, elegant force” while filming. “A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer,” she added. “I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.” Douglas is survived by her husband and her daughter.
CelebritiesPopculture

Mike Mitchell, 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator' Actor, Dead at 65

Actor Mike Mitchell passed away on Friday, his family revealed to reporters. According to Deadline, Mitchell passed away in Turkey on a boat, but other details are scarce. He was 65 years old. Mitchell started his career as a pro bodybuilder and even won the Mr. Universe title. He also...
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Is Now Streaming on Paramount Plus

It’s only been 46 days since A Quiet Place Part II premiered in theaters. The film sat on the shelf for over a year due to the Covid pandemic, then finally debuted on the big screen on May 28, 2021 as one of the first major blockbusters to return to multiplexes following months and months of coronavirus-related closures and delays. The film did fairly well, too, grossing over $150 million in the U.S. and more than $279 million worldwide. Granted, that's less than the first movie’s $350 million the first Quiet Place grossed. But given the state of the world — and the state of movie theaters — those are solid numbers.
TV SeriesComicBook

Slasher: Flesh & Blood First Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con 2021

Straight from the show's Comic-Con @ Home panel, Shudder has revealed the full trailer for their all-new event series Slasher: Flesh & Blood. The all-new eight episode season of the horror anthology will premiere on Shudder on Thursday, August 12, and sees a wealthy family in the crosshairs of a killer. The new season, its fourth, is described as follows by the streamer: "Slasher: Flesh & Blood follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension – and body count – ratchets up." Check out the trailer below!
Moviessgmagazine.com

Head to the cinemas this July for these 5 new and upcoming movies

Movies have always been a good form of escapism. So if you’re looking to let loose and get lost in some awesome flicks come Friday night, check out the following films now showing in (or coming to) theatres. Just remember to keep to the current guidelines of two per group and keep your masks on at all times.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

10 ’90s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

If you go by the calendar, the 1990s weren’t that long ago. Nostalgia for the period runs deep and strong through a lot of modern pop culture. People born at the tail end of the decade just started drinking legally. It doesn’t feel like a bygone era. If you go...
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movie Franchises That Would Have Rocked if They Stopped at One

There are plenty of movies out there that people will gladly defend when it comes to the fact that they’ve inspired sequels and spinoffs aplenty, but there are some franchises that would have been better off not being created. The movies that started these franchises were great enough that they didn’t need to be continued, but as it happens, when a studio finds that they can make more money by continuing a story they’ll do so without hesitation. In some cases it’s worked and the profits have continued to roll in, but often at the expense of the story as it begins to degrade with one sequel after another until finally, it comes down to the idea that the original movie is and always will be better, and apart from the profits, a movie would have been just fine without pushing forward. Some would likely call this sentimental nonsense and that’s okay, but the point here is that by losing sight of the original story and attempting to build it up to something that it was never intended for, the profits don’t matter as much.
MoviesComicBook

The Exorcist Reboot Director Details How His Film Is a Direct Sequel to Original

The term "reboot" is thrown around quite often when it comes to reviving classic properties for new generations, with this word sometimes being used to describe a remake of an original story while other times it is meant to convey a contemporary take on the material to renew interest in the concept, with David Gordon Green confirming that his The Exorcist reboot will serve as a sequel to the original film. Given that producer Jason Blum previously revealed that the upcoming film would resemble Green's 2018 Halloween, which was also a direct sequel to the original entry, this latest update merely serves as more confirmation of the direction the project is headed in.
TV SeriesCollider

First Trailer for SYFY's 'Day of the Dead' Series Embraces B-Movie Gore and Humor

SYFY just released the trailer for their new zombie series Day of the Dead, which they profess is "the ultimate love letter to the godfather of zombies, George A. Romero." And while both the series and the iconic horror film share the same name, that may be the only thing they both have in common. Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as the showrunners and writers for the series, with The Void's Steven Kostanski directing the first four episodes. The trailer for the series dropped today during the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel, which featured Elinoff, Thomas and director Steven Kostanski, as well as stars Keenan Tracey and Natalie Malaika.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Chucky” Series Gets A Full Trailer

Syfy held its Comic-Con@Home panel today and announced an October 12th premiere date for its “Child’s Play” follow-up series “Chucky”. A first proper trailer was also released. “Chucky,” which will kick off on both SYFY and USA Network simultaneously, will be set in an idyllic American town thrown into chaos...

Comments / 0

Community Policy