Rob Zombie Building Exact Replica of ‘Munsters’ House for Upcoming Movie

There are plenty of movies out there that people will gladly defend when it comes to the fact that they’ve inspired sequels and spinoffs aplenty, but there are some franchises that would have been better off not being created. The movies that started these franchises were great enough that they didn’t need to be continued, but as it happens, when a studio finds that they can make more money by continuing a story they’ll do so without hesitation. In some cases it’s worked and the profits have continued to roll in, but often at the expense of the story as it begins to degrade with one sequel after another until finally, it comes down to the idea that the original movie is and always will be better, and apart from the profits, a movie would have been just fine without pushing forward. Some would likely call this sentimental nonsense and that’s okay, but the point here is that by losing sight of the original story and attempting to build it up to something that it was never intended for, the profits don’t matter as much.