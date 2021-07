News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EVgo Inc., (NASDAQ: EVGO) announced that General Motors Company (GM) has named it a preferred provider for the company's Ultium Charge 360 fleet service. With the announcement, EVgo will deploy comprehensive new charging and infrastructure solutions specifically for GM fleet and BrightDrop customers; in addition, these customers can receive program discounts at EVgo's nationwide network of more than 800 public fast charging locations.