Halsey's next project isn't just an album, but an IMAX movie: Watch the trailer

By Marni Zipper
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s no surprise that Halsey is pulling out all the stops for the arrival of her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Today the artist announced that her upcoming project will not just include new music but will also include an hour long, IMAX, visual accompaniment.

